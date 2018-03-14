Assange: UK Foreign Office Gears Up for Propaganda War Against Russia

Following allegations by UK authorities that Russia was responsible for the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal in the British city of Salisbury, the UK Foreign Office is preparing a smear campaign against the country.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Tuesday took to Twitter to comment on the UK Foreign Office's video about Russia, saying it is waging a "propaganda" war against Moscow.

The UK Foreign Office released a video with a list of the world events in which Russia in their opinion is engaged. In this video, the Foreign Office says that Russia is relevant to the Litvinenko case, to Georgia's sovereignty, Crimea's reunification, the cyber-attack on Germany's parliament, interfering in Montenegro elections, as well as airspace violations.

UK Foreign Office gears up for a propaganda war against Russia with video listing alleged Russian bad behavior. Conspicuously absent: US elections. https://t.co/tk1paXj8KO — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) 14 марта 2018 г.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday announced the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats over the attempted murder of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal. London is blaming Moscow and gave them a week to leave. The Russian Embassy in London has called the move "unacceptable, unfounded and short-sighted."

The UK prime minister earlier on Monday stated that it was "highly likely" that Russia was engaged in the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal in the British city of Salisbury. After that, the Russian Embassy in the UK sent a note to the UK Foreign Office saying Russia was not involved in the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and called for a joint investigation into the incident. Russian ex-spy Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious last week at a shopping center in Salisbury. Both of them remain in critical condition.