Register
06:02 GMT +314 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A participant in an opposition rally in Chisinau wrapped in Moldova's national banner

    Majority of Moldovan Citizens Against Unification With Romania – Poll

    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Most of Moldovan citizens are against the unification of Moldova and Romania and oppose the initiative to change the name of the country’s language to “Romanian” in the constitution, a fresh poll, carried out by the Imas pollster at the request of the Democratic Party of Moldova, showed.

    If a referendum on Moldova joining Romania took place on the coming Sunday, 62 percent of the respondents would vote against the move, while 25 percent would back the initiative, the poll results say. Meanwhile, 8 percent of those polled failed to answer, while 3 percent said that they would have refrained from participating in the vote.

    The study also revealed that 63 percent of respondents spoke against changing the country’s language name to "Romanian" in the constitution, while 34 percent backed the idea. Another 3 percent of respondents could not choose or did not answer the question.

    The survey was carried out on February 16 – March 6 among 1,099 people.

    Radio receiver
    CC0
    Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Moldova's New Law on TV, Radio as Discriminating
    The issue of the unification of Moldova and Romania is closely tied to the region’s history. March 2018 marks a centenary since the historic decision of the parliament of Bessarabia region of the Russian Empire, which is mostly a part of modern Moldova, to unite with Romania. Moldova was a part of Romania until 1940, when the Romanian authorities agreed to cede Bessarabia to the Soviet Union. The new territories formed the Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic, which existed until 1991 when it declared independence along with other Soviet republics.

    There is also a controversy about the linguistic identity of Moldova. In Moldova’s constitution, the official language is indicated as Moldovan. However, the Declaration of Independence of the Republic of Moldova states that the country’s official language is Romanian.

    In October, the Liberal Democratic Party of Moldova alliance proposed a motion to change the country’s language name to Romanian in the constitution. It was backed by the Moldova’s government and Moldovan Constitutional Court, but still approval of the Moldovan parliament, since only 35 parliament members out of 101 backed the initiative. Moldovan President Igor Dodon has spoken against the move, and suggested that it would not receive enough votes to be approved by the parliament.

    Meanwhile, the poll also showed that almost 60 percent of Moldovan citizens would have voted against the republic's accession to NATO if a nationwide referendum on the issue was held.

    According to the survey, only 17 percent of respondents would have voted for joining NATO, while 61 percent of respondents opposed the idea.

    President of Moldova Igor Dodon at a press conference in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    NATO Membership 'Categorically Unacceptable' for Moldova - President
    Meanwhile, 4 percent of respondents replied that they would have refused to participate in the referendum, while 5 percent failed to answer the question.

    The survey was carried out on February 16 – March 6 among 1,099 people.

    Moldova is a constitutionally neutral country, which means it does not participate in military alliances. However, Moldova has cooperated with NATO since joining the North Atlantic Cooperation Council in 1992 and the Partnership for Peace in 1994, and has also worked with the alliance under the Individual Partnership Action Plan, adopted in 2006.

     

    Related:

    Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Moldova's New Law on TV, Radio as Discriminating
    Moldova Recalls Ambassador to Russia for Consultations - Foreign Ministry
    Putin: Russia Ready to Expand Cooperation With Moldova
    Hundreds Protest in Moldova Against Mixed Electoral System
    Constitutional Crisis Brews in Moldova as Government Tests President's Authority
    Tags:
    unification, poll, language, NATO, Romania, Chisinau, Moldova
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Russians Did It
    You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok