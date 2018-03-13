Register
15:05 GMT +313 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Street scenes from the Stockholm suburb Rinkeby, where a large concentration of immigrants live (photo used for illustration purpose)

    Sweden Forks Out to Bring More Foreign-Born to Ballot Boxes

    © AP Photo/ Pontus Lundahl
    Europe
    Get short URL
    102

    In total, 20 organizations and associations across the Nordic country have been granted government funds to get more people to vote. The emphasis will be put on areas with high unemployment and a high proportion of foreign-born citizens with little to no education at all.

    In a bid to increase voter turnout in the immigrant-dense suburbs during the upcoming general election, Sweden is investing millions of kroner in, among other things, outreach activities in which personnel will come knocking on doors to bring more foreign-born voters to polling stations, the Nyheter Idag news outlet reported.

    The Youth and Civil Affairs Agency (MUCF) has earmarked a total of SEK 8.5 million ($1.1 million) in an effort to persuade more apathetic voters to cast their ballots in the upcoming election. The government grants will particularly target "socio-economically disadvantaged areas" traditionally marked by low voter turnout.

    Describing MUCF's mission, the Swedish government stressed the disparity in voter turnout between various electoral districts, ranging from 95 percent to only 48 percent. The government also noted a correlation between voters' interest and the districts' average income, education and share of the foreign-born.

    READ MORE: PM Denies Existence of 'No-Go' Zones in Sweden Ahead of 2018 Election

    Among other things, a total of SEK 500,000 ($60,000) will be spent on arousing voter interest in the Stockholm district of Rinkeby, where as many as 90 percent of the population have an immigrant background.

    "The voter turnout in Rinkeby is extremely low. We will gather people through seminars and education initiatives to show them the benefits of voting," Rinkeby People's House President Jörgen Strandberg told Swedish Radio.

    To remedy voter apathy, ten young people will be hired in Rinkeby alone to knock on people's doors and convince them to vote, informing them of the possible benefits. In this way, two problems will be solved at one and the same time, according to Jörgen Strandberg. More young people will get jobs, and more immigrants will get to vote.

    In the Rinkeby election district which hadthe lowest election participation in the 2014 general elections, the Social Democrats received over 70 percent, whereas the red-green coalition combined garnered nearly 90 percent of the vote.

    Nevertheless, the red-green coalition was afterwards described as both the biggest winner and the biggest loser, given that "couch potatoes" were likely to have voted likewise, had they been motivated to go out and cast their ballot.

    READ MORE: 'Swish for Migrants' One of Sweden's 'Fastest-Growing Companies'

    Statistics Sweden has indicated that around 27 percent of Sweden's population of around 10 million had a full or partial foreign background as early as 2011. The Scandinavian country, however, has taken in over 200,000 immigrants in the past two years alone.

    According to a 2017 poll, voters with foreign backgrounds tend to support the Social Democrats, the Conservatives, and, perhaps somewhat surprisingly, for anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats, national broadcaster SVT reported.

    READ MORE: Sweden's First 'Immigrant Party' Gets Into 'Blood' Scandal

    Related:

    PM Denies Existence of 'No-Go' Zones in Sweden Ahead of 2018 Election
    Sweden's First 'Immigrant Party' Gets Into 'Blood' Scandal
    'Swish for Migrants' One of Sweden's 'Fastest-Growing Companies'
    Tags:
    immigrant voting, voter turnout, general election, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok