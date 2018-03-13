Register
02:32 GMT +313 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at an election campaign rally in Leicester, Britain, May 6, 2017.

    UK Labour Party Leader Calls for Maintaining 'Robust' Dialogue With Russia

    © REUTERS/ Hannah McKay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110

    LONDON (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom needs to actively engage with Russia in a "robust" dialogue over all of the issues that are currently on the agenda instead of further escalating the tensions, UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Monday, following the UK prime minister's claims on Russia's alleged involvement in the Salisbury incident.

    "We need to see both the evidence and a full account from the Russian authority in light of the emerging evidence that the prime minister has just referred to … We need to continue seeking a robust dialogue with Russia on all the issues currently dividing our countries – both domestic and international, rather that simply cutting all of contact and letting the tensions and divisions get worse and potentially even more dangerous," Corbyn said.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May said earlier in the day that Russia was "highly likely" responsible for the poisoning of Russian ex-intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, who reportedly also served as an agent for the UK secret intelligence service MI6. May said that the substance, used in the poisoning of Skripal, was identified as a military-grade nerve agent of the so-called Novichok group developed in Russia.

    Police officers stand outside the house of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal who was found critically ill Sunday following exposure to an unknown substance in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 6, 2018
    © AP Photo/ Frank Augstein
    Moscow Urges UK to Probe Ex-'Spy' Skripal's Case Before Blaming Russia - Reports
    On March 5, UK police said that a man and a woman were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury, adding that both people were "in a critical condition in intensive care" and being treated for suspected exposure to an unknown substance. The man and woman were later confirmed to be Skripal and his daughter.

    In 2006, Skripal was sentenced in Russia to 13 years in prison for cooperating with the UK Secret Intelligence Service MI-6 and transferring the names of Russian intelligence agents working undercover in Europe. In 2010, then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree pardoning Skripal with the latter then moving to the United Kingdom.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier in the day that the United Kingdom should get to the bottom of Skripal’s poisoning before discussing the incident with Russia.

    Related:

    Former Transgender Model Resigns From UK Labour Party LGBT+ Board
    UK Labour Leader Corbyn Says Party to Seek New UK-EU Customs Union After Brexit
    There Are No Records on UK Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn - GDR Archive
    UK Labour Leader Corbyn Refutes Allegations of Being Spy - Spokesman
    Corbynistas Tighten Their Grip on UK Labour Party
    Tags:
    investigation, incident, poisoning, UK Labour Party, Sergei Skripal, Jeremy Corbyn, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital from St. Petersburg to Moscow
    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital From St. Petersburg to Moscow
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok