Turku Stabbing Attacker Found Criminally Responsible by Psychiatrists - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A psychiatric evaluation of Moroccan citizen Abderrahman Bouanane, who is accused of a lethal knife attack in the Finnish city of Turku, showed that he was criminally responsible for his actions, local media reported on Friday.

The psychiatric evaluation was conducted by Finland's National Institute for Health and Welfare and its results were submitted to the court on Tuesday, the media outlet reported.

On August 18, two people were killed and eight others injured in a knife attack in Turku's market square. The prosecution believes that the attack was committed by Abderrahman Bouanane, a 23-year-old man of Moroccan origin.

The National Bureau of Investigation (KRP) claimed that Bouanane applied for asylum in Finland in the first half of 2016 and resided first at the Pansio Reception Centre in Turku and later in a private residence in Turku. The suspect admitted to the stabbings, yet denied being guilty of murder with a terrorist intent.

A preliminary court hearing will be held on March 20.