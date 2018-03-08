Brexit Driving a Wedge Between London and Local Governments

The British think-tank UK in a Changing EU released a report March 8 saying that the United Kingdom's impending exit from the European Union is exacerbating tensions between Westminster and local governments across the country. In response to these tensions the report advocates the government devolving unprecedented levels of authority to local metropolitan regions, giving them the authority to enact laws and policies called for by the people in their own locales.
On February 27 proposals were put forward by the Mayors of Manchester and Liverpool for the convening of a first-ever "Convention of the North" as a means of applying the conception of devolution to the North of England, allowing it to be governed essentially as autonomously as Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
