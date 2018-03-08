Over 5Mln Attending Feminist Strike in Spain - Unions

MADRID (Sputnik) - More than 5 million people across Spain are participating on Thursday in an unprecedented feminist strike to mark International Women's Day and demand gender equality, labor unions said.

About 300 street demonstrations with the slogan "if we stop, the world stops" are planned in the country throughout the day.

The strike has affected public transport, with reported train delays in metros in Madrid and Barcelona.

​According to El Pais newspaper, 82 percent of Spaniards believe that the strike is justified.

Happy women's day!

Today is March 8, the women in Spain are allowed to leave their jobs, and all the things that are in their to do list to participate in the massive strike for defend their rights.#DiaDeLaMujer #WomensDay #DiaInternacionaldelasMujeres #HuelgaFeminista8M #Women pic.twitter.com/rseAPSCFSk — Barcelona-Home (@barcelona_home) March 8, 2018

​International Women's Day events are also being held in dozens of other countries across the world.