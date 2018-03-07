Register
21:32 GMT +307 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Slovakia's Prime minister Robert Fico arrives for an emergency Eurogroup finance ministers' meeting on Greece at the European Council in Brussels, on June 22, 2015

    Slovak PM Stops Short of Accusing President, Opposition of Coup Attempts

    © AFP 2018/ THIERRY CHARLIER
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    PRAGUE (Sputnik) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Wednesday came close to accusing the country's president, Andrej Kiska, and the opposition leaders, planning to present a motion of no confidence to the government, of attempting to replace the current Slovak leadership.

    Earlier on Wednesday, Kiska began talks with the leaders of the opposition parties in order to help calm the unrest in the country, provoked by the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak.

    "Does he [the president] want this country to have a coup?" Fico said.

    The prime minister urged the president to respect the results of the elections that brought the current government to power.

    READ MORE: Slovak Right-Wing Party Leader Defeated in Regional Election

    Jan Kuciak, who investigated alleged ties between the mafia and the Slovak government, was found dead with his girlfriend in their home in late February. The country has been shaken and outraged, with thousands gathering for protest marches. On Sunday, Kiska called for a government reshuffle or a snap election in order to restore public trust in the authorities.

    "It is quite telling that the person [the president] that is talking about the people distrusting the government and its institutions, is launching political negotiations to return the trust with a party established by a mafia member," Fico said.

    The prime minister was referring to Boris Kollar, the head of We Are Family opposition party, whom media reports linked to the Slovak mafia.

    The prime minister added that the investigation into the death of the journalist and his fiancee was the largest in Slovak history and that he trusted Tibor Gaspar, the president of the Slovak police.

    Kollar, in turn, has said after a meeting with the president that his party supported the initiative of other opposition movements to propose a no-confidence motion.

    Tags:
    coup attempt, investigation, Andrej Kiska, Robert Fico, Slovakia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    A Seat at the Table
    A Seat at the Table
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok