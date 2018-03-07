Leaders of Far-Right Britain First Group Found Guilty of Hate Crimes - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Paul Golding and Jayda Fransen, leaders of far-right group Britain First have been found guilty of religiously-aggravated harassment over the distribution of leaflets and posting videos online, Sky News broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

Golding, the group's leader, and Fransen, his deputy, were found guilty of actions that were hostile toward Muslims, according to the Sky News broadcaster.

The Britain First group was spreading their materials during the rape trial, in which several Muslim men were eventually convicted.

The judge reportedly found that Fransen and Golding, arrested in May last year, had been trying to use the rape case to promote their political goals.

Deputy Leader of far-right Britain First Jayda Fransen, who was retweeted vigorously by the President of the US, has been found guilty of a hate crime (religiously-aggravated harassment)



Perhaps President @realDonaldTrump will now wish to disassociate himself from Britain First? pic.twitter.com/wYSVLdnfJU — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) March 7, 2018

​The Britain First describes itself as a movement committed to the national sovereignty and independence. The group says that it is firmly against racism, and invited UK nationals of all backgrounds to join its activities.