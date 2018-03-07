Register
16:21 GMT +307 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    One of the new British 10 pound notes is posed for photographs outside the Bank of England in the City of London, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

    British Trade With 70 Other Countries 'Headed For a Cliff' - Report

    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    British Parliamentary body warns that Westminster must act rapidly to turn economic relations with dozens of countries determined by EU membership into bilateral agreements as Brexit unfolds.

    The International Trade Commission of the British House of Commons released a report on March 7, warning that the United Kingdom's trading relations with up to 70 other nations are facing a "cliff edge" when the transitional period in which Britain leaves the European Union begins in March 2019.

    The Commission comprised representatives of the Conservative and Labour parties as well as the Scottish National Party and the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland, with the latter two being especially vocal about their countries' representation in determining the how Britain's exit from the EU is implemented.

    ​The report's authors have called upon the government of Prime Minister Theresa May to "roll-over" the existing trading arrangements, which at present are technically between the European Union and the 70 other countries, into bilateral relationships. As a member of the European Customs Union, Britain's access to the markets of these 70 countries is based on its status as an EU member-state, meaning that as it leaves the bloc it will no longer enjoy the reciprocal benefits that come from EU membership, leaving it in an "asymmetric" partnership similar that currently existing between Brussels and Turkey.

    Both Britain and the EU have agreed to a transitional period of approximately two years as they decide the future shape of their relationship. Exactly what the terms of their relationship will be during the transition itself has not been negotiated with almost exactly a year before it is slated to begin.

    British pound
    © Photo: PIxabay
    Brexit, Beyond the Seas: Where the UK Will Forge Its Post-European Future
    A suggested solution to the conundrum would include negotiating Brussels' recognition of the United Kingdom as a "de-facto EU territory" for the purposes of the transition, so as to keep the country's trading relationships as unchanged as possible. 

    Related:

    Nicola Sturgeon Digs In Over Post-Brexit Scottish Powers
    'Brexit: There Will Ultimately Be A Deal Suitable For Both Sides' – UK Economist
    'Further Down Cherry-Picking Road': Former Deputy PM Slams May's Brexit Speech
    Brexit Campaigner Calls Customs Union ‘Nonstarter’ for Meaningful EU-UK Talks
    Tags:
    customs union, Euroepan Free Trade Zone, bilateral relations, Free Trade Agreement, Brexit, British Labour Party, British Conservative Party, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Scottish National Party, European Union, Theresa May, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    A Seat at the Table
    A Seat at the Table
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok