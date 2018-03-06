Register
21:26 GMT +306 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Water tap

    Arctic Weather Affects UK Water Supply Closing Businesses & Disrupting Factories

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Snow joke, frozen pipes halt production at Britain's major chocolate factory and car maker while water remains in short supply in parts of the UK.

    The 'Beast from the East' and Storm Emma produced the perfect storm in Britain as Arctic weather gripped the UK for more than a week amid concerns gas supplies would run out with water shortages affecting production at Cadbury's and Jaguar Land Rover in the Midlands.

    In a statement to Sputnik, a Mondelez International spokesperson said: "Overnight Severn Trent Water has confirmed that it is in the process of restoring the water supply across our Bournville site. We therefore aim to have all production back up and running over the next 24 hours."

    "Our supply of chocolate has not been impacted as some production continued overnight and we have sufficient product in stock. The rest of our supply chain, including logistics, has operated business as usual. Employees will return to work on the site from today."

    Meanwhile car makers Jaguar Land Rover halted production at its Solihull and Castle Bromwich sites, water supplies at both businesses have since been restored. 

    Water companies Severn Trent and South Staffs Water experienced problems with its supply as pipes froze and burst. Responding to the supply crisis which hit homes and businesses in the region, Ofwat chief executive Rachel Fletcher said the firms had "fallen well short" on forward planning.

    "A number of water companies appear to have fallen well short on their forward planning and the quality of support and communication they've been providing, leaving customers high and dry," Rachel Fletcher said in a statement. 

    Up to ten thousand homes and businesses were left without water across London and the south east as the snow thawed bursting pipes and cutting off water supplies. South East Water and Southern Water have urged customers to take showers rather than baths and only use a washing machine and dishwasher when necessary. If customers in this area did have water, pressure was low.

    In a joint statement from Thames Water, South East Water, Southern Water and Affinity Water, the suppliers said: "We've seen an increase in leaks and bursts on our network, which we are urgently dealing with as fast as we possibly can."

    Typically, many people turned to Twitter to vent their frustrations that the water companies had not kept them informed.

    The cold front from Siberia dubbed the Beast from the East, coupled with blizzards brought by Storm Emma from the Atlantic, is forecast to cost the UK economy US$1.39 billion a day.

    Pest from the West

    Britain has received a battering from the elements recently and wintry conditions are set to continue with more snow forecast in parts of the UK ahead of another Atlantic storm expected soon. 

    In a statement the Met Office said there will be: "a very unsettled period, with heavy rain probably moving northwards across much of the UK during the weekend, followed by blustery showers across central and southern parts."

    Britain may have said goodbye to the 'Beast from the East' but its expected to meet the 'Pest from the West' in the coming days with an inch of rainfall expected onto already thawing snow, coupled with gale force winds. 

    Related:

    Thousands of Homes Left Without Water Across UK as Thawing Snow Bursts Pipes
    Snowmageddon in British Grocery Stores: Empty Shelves, Overpriced Bread, Rations
    Deep Freeze and Flooding Threat: Britain Endures Storm Emma Onslaught (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    extreme cold, weather, shortage, Flooding, flooding, water, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Three's a Crowd?
    Three's a Crowd?
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok