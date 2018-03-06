Dutch MPs Reportedly Urge Abolition of EU vs Disinfo Anti-Disinformation Service

According to the DutchNews.nl online news platform, the motion was initiated by the Dutch ruling People's Party for Freedom and Democracy and the Socialist Party. The proposal has also been supported by the Party for Freedom, the GroenLinks green party and the Calvinist Reformed Political Party.
READ MORE: Faux News from Fox News: Iran Denies Reports on Having Military Bases in Syria
The motion will be voted on in the country's parliament later on Tuesday.
EU vs Disinfo is a party to proceedings involving three Dutch media outlets that filed a lawsuit against the fake news debunking service in February, after the EU body claimed they disseminated fake news.
GeenStijl and The Post Online were removed from the list of disinforming outlets after the start of legal proceedings, however, the media outlet still demand an official rectification.
All comments
Show new comments (0)