Austrian FPO Party Seeks Italian Lega's Help in Closing E Alps Migration Route

"It is a great victory for our Italian partners! Congratulations! We now hope for a change in the fatal Italian migration policy. Since the closing of the Balkan route by Austria and Hungary, thousands of mainly African illegal migrants are overstepping the Austrian border at the ‘Brenner.’ We really expect an effective closing of that route," Haider said.
According to the spokesman, Austria has seen a large influx of undocumented migrants, who cross the Austrian-Italian border in the eastern Alps region on their way to Germany. Haider estimated that approximately 5,000 migrants were crossing into Austria though the Brenner Pass every month.
READ MORE: Euro Was and Remains a Mistake — Italian League Party's Salvini
The center-right coalition, consisting of Lega, former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, right-wing Brothers of Italy and the Us with Italy party, won 37.48 percent of the vote in the upper house and 36.96 percent in the lower house. Lega won more than 17 percent in both chambers of the Italian parliament. The anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) is leading with over 32 percent — the best result achieved by a separate party.
All comments
Show new comments (0)