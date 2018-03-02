Register
16:53 GMT +302 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants wait at the border between Italy and France in the city of Vintimiglia on June, 12, 2015

    'Drug Dealers, Rapists, Burglars': Italian Politician Fuels Anti-Migrant Angst

    © AFP 2018/ JEAN-CHRISTOPHE MAGNENET
    Europe
    Get short URL
    480

    With Italians preparing to vote this coming February 4, Northern League leader Matteo Salvini is focusing his political campaigning on immigration – a serious irritant which has fueled his political rise.

    When addressing a crowd of supporters at a pre-election rally earlier this week, Salvini, a former Communist-turned-rightwing hardliner and Eurosceptic, dished out his vision of how to rid Italy of illegal immigrants.

    “We have imported a few good people, but there has also been a tide of delinquents and I want to send them home, from the first to the last. We are packed with drug dealers, rapists, burglars — and the League is the solution,” Salvini said after a politically indecorous quip about Muslims refusing to eat pork.

    The Northern League is riding the wave of popular discontent about the more than 630,000 migrants from North Africa and the Middle East who have arrived in Italy over the past few years, and a stagnant economy.

    Italian Lega Nord (Northern League) Secretary, Matteo Salvini, speaks during a press conference on December 9, 2015 in Rome
    © AFP 2018/ GABRIEL BOUYS
    Salvini, Italy's "Farage" Threatens Brussels With "Italexit" Ahead of Elections
    A similar trend was observed in last year’s elections in France, the Netherlands and Germany where, attentive to the public sentiment, mainstream political parties have had to toughen their stance on immigration.

    Salvini’s center-right coalition partner, ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is demanding the deportation of all illegal migrants with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement slamming humanitarian groups salvaging incoming migrants from the sea.

    The latest poll conducted in the run-up to Sunday’s election, the Northern League boasted the support of a hefty 14 percent of voters, as compared to just 4 percent in 2013.

    If the center-right coalition led by ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi does well in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, Matteo Salvini hopes his Eurosceptic Northern League party could get a share of seats in the new government.

    He himself could fill the seats of either interior minister or even prime minister.

    The 2018 Italian general elections are scheduled for March 4,  with the anti-establishment Democratic Party, the center-right Forza Italia and the Five Star Movement (M5S) contending to form the country’s next government.

    READ MORE: Anti-Immigration Sentiments Spread Across Italy Ahead of Elections

    The 2018 Italian general election will be held on March 4 after President Sergio Mattarella dissolved parliament on December 28, 2017.

    Voters will elect the 630 members of the lower Chamber of Deputies and the 315 members of the Senate.

    Related:

    Salvini, Italy's "Farage" Threatens Brussels With "Italexit" Ahead of Elections
    Islamists Roam Italy, Include Naturalized Citizens and Migrants - Analyst
    Tags:
    popular discontent, rightwing politician, elections, migrants, Northern League, Forza Italia party, Matteo Salvini, Silvio Berlusconi, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    This Week in Pictures (February 24 - March 2)
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok