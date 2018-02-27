Textile Shop in Athens Almost Destroyed in Explosion - Reports (PHOTO)

According to the newspaper, the incident occurred at about 3:50 a.m. local time (01:50 GMT) on Vouliagmenis Avenue in the Greek capital.
Despite the fact that police have not made any announcements yet, the media outlet said that according to the available information the blast at the Togas shop was caused by an explosive device.
#Explosion #destroys #shop in #Athens (#PHOTOS)https://t.co/3MI778MEYv pic.twitter.com/uTK26BrZkA— Proto Thema English (@eprotothema) 27 февраля 2018 г.
No information about possible casualties has been provided so far.
The newspaper reported that the Greek police bomb squad had been working at the site of the blast.
All comments
Show new comments (0)