Register
16:24 GMT +326 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pose for a photograph prior to a bilateral meeting on the eve of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, Thursday, July 6, 2017

    Merkel: Europe Must Act as a Global Player to Be Taken Seriously

    © AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader, pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    435

    On Monday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel gave a speech during the convention of her party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), calling for renewal in Europe.

    According to Merkel, Europe must act as a global player so as to be taken seriously in the world. The chancellor added that the European Union plays the role of guarantor for Germany, that the country's interests and values are promoted in the international arena.

    Merkel in her speech stressed the necessity for the bloc's renewal and compared Europe to a "patchwork quilt," referring to the lack of cooperation in such spheres as border security, common military and foreign policy, as well as the single market.

    READ MORE: 'Hijabs on the Brain': Activist Lashes Out Against Germany's Migration Policy

    Europe is "too weak and too slow" in many areas, thus there is a need for more economic dynamics and more innovation, Merkel noted. According to the chancellor, the stability of the euro and the debt also require "urgent action," that is why only those who "do their homework on finances" in Europe can expect solidarity from other members.

    The shadow of German Chancellor Angela Merkel photographed as she addresses the media after a meeting with German parliament floor leaders about the European Union bail-out in Berlin, Monday, May 10, 2010.
    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    Germany Takes the Lead in Breaking EU Rules
    Today's CDU convention is believed to be an opportunity for Merkel to rally the party behind her over the recently agreed coalition deal, as Germany has been engulfed in a serious political crisis since September's general election.

    In her speech Merkel acknowledged the poor showing of the Christian Democrats in the general election, but stressed that the CDU had managed to advance its agenda in the coalition agreement with the Social Democrats (SPD), though serious concessions had to be made.

    READ MORE: 'I Will Fight for EU Renewal as Foreign Minister' — Germany's Schulz

    During its parliamentary election win in Germany on September 24, 2017, Merkel's CDU/CSU alliance obtained 33 percent of votes, however, still being unable to establish a majority government, the party had to seek out a coalition partner. Negotiations over creating a government turned out to be tumultuous and contributed to the internal revolt against the German chancellor.

    Related:

    'F*** Nazis': German Charity Vandalized for Prioritizing Citizens Over Migrants
    'Never Has Losing Been So Fun': Germany Graciously Accepts Olympic Hockey Silver
    Merkel to Appoint Persistant Party Critic as Germany's Health Minister - Reports
    Germany Will Face Russia After Shocking Canada in Hockey Semifinal
    Some 150 Dangerous Islamists in German Prisons Need 'De-radicalizing' - Report
    Corbyn Smeared As Traitor by UK Right Wing Press: Nazi Germany Redux
    Tags:
    renewal, EU, Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Russia's Olympic Hockey Final Win in Pictures
    Schooling Congress
    Schooling Congress
    Munich Security Conference
    Munich Security Conference
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok