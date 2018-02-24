Saakashvili's Supporters Protest Near Ukraine's Chief Prosecutor's House (VIDEO)

KIEV (Sputnik) - Supporters of Mikheil Saakashvili, the former Georgian president and an opposition figure in Ukraine, launched a protest near the house of Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko with a demand to release Saakashvili's associate Severion Dongadze, the ex-Georgian leader's Movement of New Forces party said in a statement.

"Activists of the 'Movement of New Forces'… held a rally near the house of Prosecutor General Lutsenko with a demand to free political prisoner Severion Dongadze, set a tent and announced a 'picket' for an indefinite term," the press release read.

Dongadze was detained in early December, being suspected of involvement in activities, related to sponsoring anti-government protests in Ukraine.

A large number of police officers and Ukraine's National Guard soldiers are stationed at the protest site.

У Юры Луценко гости pic.twitter.com/wQucxq1LwR — ПРАВДИВАЯ ПРАВДА (@Pravdiva_pravda) February 24, 2018

Saakashvili was exiled to Poland last week, the country he crossed from illegally last fall, and is banned from entering Ukraine until 2021.

In July, Saakashvili was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship while visiting the United States, after it was revealed that he had been providing incorrect information on his citizenship application.

Over the recent months, Saakashvili has been leading anti-government rallies in Kiev, calling for the impeachment of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko as well as for adoption of a legislation to fight against corruption in the country.