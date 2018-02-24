Brother of Paris Attacks Suspect Detained Over Armed Robbery in Belgium - Media

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Belgian police detained the brother of Salah Abdeslam, the prime suspect in the November 2015 attacks in Paris that left 130 people dead, for stealing 70,000 euros (roughly $86,000) in Molenbeek municipality in the Brussels-Capital region, local media reported Saturday.

Mohamed Abdeslam is suspected of involvement in the January 2017 robbery from Molenbeek municipal employees, who had been on their way of transporting the money to the bank in Brussels, La Derniere Heure newspaper reported. Abdeslam was one of the two men put in custody for the robbery.

Salah Abdeslam, 28, a Belgian-born French national of Moroccan descent, is suspected of involvement in the series of terror attacks in Paris and its suburbs of Saint Denis in November 2015. He is also accused of having links to the Daesh terror group.

After the Paris attacks, Abdeslam managed to leave France for Belgium where he was arrested several months later.