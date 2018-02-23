WATCH as Anti-Fascist Protesters Fight With Police in Italy’s Turin

Those gathered in the center of Turin were protesting against a meeting of the right-wing movement CasaPound when the violence flared. The anti-fascists threw bottles and stones at the police officers, who were trying to prevent the protesters from reaching a demonstration in support of CasaPound candidate for Italy's general election Simone Di Stefano. Police had to use tear gas and water cannons to disperse the angry crowds.

Antifa protesters and police showdown in Turin pic.twitter.com/vxrzPBDyYZ — Ruptly (@Ruptly) February 23, 2018