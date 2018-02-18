Murdered MP's Widower Brendan Cox Quits Charities Amid Harassment Claims

The murder of British MP Joe Cox, which happened in 2016, shocked politicians and many ordinary Britons. She died in the hospital from knife and gunshot wounds.

Her husband, Brendan Cox, however, has had to leave the two charities he set up in the memory of his wife, due to sexual assault allegations. He has left his posts at More in Common and the Jo Cox Foundation.

He said in a statement issued on Saturday: "While I do not accept the allegations contained in the 2015 complaint to the police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, I do acknowledge and understand that during my time at Save the Children I made mistakes."

A former colleague from Save the Children made accusations about his conduct, which was published in the Mail.

Cox denied the allegations and called them a "massive exaggeration", but admitted that his behavior had made "people feel uncomfortable."

"I want to apologise deeply and unreservedly for my past behavior and for the hurt and offense that I have caused," Cox said.

The killing of Joe Cox was the first murder in 26 years of a member of parliament in the UK.