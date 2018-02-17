Blast at Agricultural Plant in Northern France Leaves 2 Killed - Official

PARIS (Sputnik) - An explosion at a plant belonging to the Avril Group (Saipol) agro-industrial group in the French northern town of Dieppe left two individuals killed, the town's subprefect Jehan-Eric Winckler told Franceinfo radio broadcaster on Saturday.

The blast occurred at around 11:00 a.m. local time [10:00 GMT] and was followed by fire, which was subsequently extinguished by firefighters, according to the media outlet.

Apart from the two killed, one person has also sustained a minor injury and seven others have been in a state of shock due to the blast, Franceinfo also reported on its website, citing former Dieppe's mayor Sebastien Jumel, who is currently a French parliamentarian.

TWEET: Explosion was followed by a fire at the Saipol plant in #Dieppe. One employee is dead and another is missing

The reasons of the blast at the seed oil plant have not been determined so far, the outlet added. The broadcaster also quoted Winckler as saying that in his opinion the blast was an accident.

The outlet stated that earlier on Saturday maintenance was being carried out at the plant.