UK to Boost Presence in NATO Command Despite Brexit - Defence Secretary

LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said that the United Kingdom will remain committed to the interests of NATO after Brexit and will increase its presence in the NATO command structure, the ministry said in a statement Thursday.

The defense ministers of 29 NATO member states gathered in Brussels on Wednesday to participate in a two-day meeting to prepare for the Alliance Summit in July.

"Mr Williamson signalled that the UK will meet its commitments, including an uplift of around one hundred personnel in our contribution to NATO’s modernised Command Structure — the precise numbers will be determined through further work between now and the Summit. This will help to ensure that NATO can meet the security challenges of today and tomorrow," the statement reads.

Brexit negotiations between London and Brussels, which started on June 19, are expected to be concluded by the end of March 2019, after which the two sides will likely adjust to new regulations during a two-year transition period.