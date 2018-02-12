Madness Goes On: Ex-Georgian President Saakashvili 'Kidnapped' in Kiev

Last year Georgia’s former President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is well known for his extravagant behavior, warned that Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko wanted to kidnap him. Well, it might just have happened…

Saakashvili was detained at a restaurant in Kiev, Ukraine, his associate Yuri Derevyanko reported.

“He has just been kidnapped by unknown people in masks,” a message was posted on his Facebook page.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed Saakashvili's detention.

In December 2017, Mikheil Saakashvili appeared on his Kiev rooftop and threatened to jump from the eight-story building, claiming he was being persecuted by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

“Poroshenko is a thief and a traitor,” he shouted down at the crowds. “They want to kidnap me!”