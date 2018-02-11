Register
10:50 GMT +311 February 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave EU and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 30, 2018

    Senior Tory Donors Want PM May to Show Leadership in Brexit Talks

    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville/File Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Prime Minister Theresa May is facing growing pressure from her fellow Conservatives Party members to clarify her position on Brexit, to stand up for the country’s interest in the ongoing divorce talks with Brussels.

    John Hall, one of the Conservative Party’s main donors, warns of a crushing defeat the Tories could face in upcoming elections unless the Prime Minister makes clear where she wants to take the country and shows leadership.

    “It is up to Theresa now to convince everybody that she can be the leader who can stay. I think that’s the way most people in the party are looking at it. Show us your leadership. This is the time to stand up and show it,” Hall who has donated more  than  half a million  pounds to the Conservative Party since 2007 and helped fund Theresa May’s snap election, said in an interview with the Observer.

    Brexit
    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    UK, EU to Agree on Brexit Transition Deal in 7 Weeks - Prime Minister May
    John Hall, who voted for Britain to remain in the EU, also said he would now back May walking away from Brexit negotiations if she believed the EU was trying to “blackmail” Britain.”

    He also voiced his concern about the lack of a domestic agenda and called on May to back “capitalism with a social conscience.”

    “She’s got to take the bull by the horns and say, ‘this is the road we are going.’  We have to appear stronger. And we have to appear that we are going to make change, because we are not even looking at domestic affairs,” John Hall emphasized.

    In January, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, Brexit Secretary David Davis and Business Secretary Greg Clark said that Britain would maintain continuity with EU regulations during the post-Brexit transition period and that Britain’s access to EU markets would continue on current terms from March 2019 for “around two years.”

    READ MORE: Brexit Minister 'Surprised' by EU's Claims About Transition Period Uncertainty

    London has about a year to hammer out an agreement on future relations with the EU, which will have to be ratified by the EU member nations and the UK Parliament, before Britain leaves the bloc in March 2019.

    The Brexit talks between the UK and the EU, which kicked off on June 19, 2017, are expected to wrap up before the end of March 2019.
    In a referendum on June 23, 2016, about 51.9 percent of British voters said "yes" to their country leaving the EU.

    Related:

    EU Says Northern Ireland Will Remain in Single Market After Brexit
    Brexit Minister 'Surprised' by EU's Claims About Transition Period Uncertainty
    Brexit Minister Slams Tone of Leaked Paper on Possible EU Sanctions
    Tags:
    criticism, indecision, party donors, Brexit, British Conservative Party, EU, UK Government, David Davis, David Hammond, Theresa May, John Hall, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Russian Female Athletes at 2018 Winter Olympics
    Most Beautiful Russian Female Athletes at 2018 Winter Olympics
    Shuteye Shutdown
    Shuteye Shutdown
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok