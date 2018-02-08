France Launches New Routine Security Policing Project in 30 Districts

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France is launching a new routine security policing initiative that will see 30 troubled districts across the country receiving additional police resources, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb told Le Monde newspaper in an interview published Thursday.

The new project was proposed by the French government in August and described by French President Emmanuel Macron as the deployment of law enforcement in the most unstable areas of the country.

"First of all, starting from September 2018 and… until January 2019, 30 districts… will receive, in terms of police, additional resources. It is about areas where crime and trafficking have strongly increased, where inhabitants are sometimes afraid to leave their homes, get on a bus," Collomb said, asked which territories would benefit from the new police experiment.

60 quartiers de reconquête républicaine seront créés durant le quinquennat. Dont 30 entre 2018 et 2019.

1300 effectifs supplémentaires leurs seront dédiés.

➡️ Présence renforcée

➡️ Contact accru

➡️ Lutte accentuée contre la délinquance & trafics #PoliceSécuritéQuotidien pic.twitter.com/yXoQARePZO — Gérard Collomb (@gerardcollomb) 8 февраля 2018 г.

Some 60 districts would receive additional forces, with 30 of them between 2018 and 2019. More than 1,300 additional policemen will be deployed

​

© AP Photo/ Bob Edme Two Terror Suspects Arrested in France

The project will be implemented in Trappes and les Tarterets in Ile-de-France region, la Chapelle in Paris, Mirail in Toulouse, Neuhof-Meinau in Strasbourg, and others.

The minister explained that the new project would have police engaging in new techniques rather than establish specialized units.

"It will be enacted through a certain number of structural reforms: simplification and de-materialization of the criminal procedure, substitution of operational personnel by administrative specialists, suppression of unnecessary tasks," Collomb told the newspaper.

The initiative also presupposes closer contacts between law enforcement and the public.

The French government has stressed that the new initiative is not a carbon copy of the community police initiative, which was introduced in 1998 but mostly eliminated in 2003.