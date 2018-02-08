Register
    EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker (R) speaks with Alliance of liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) group leader and Belgian member of the European Parliament Guy Verhofstadt prior to a debate on the outgoing Italian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, at the European Parliament on January 13, 2015 in Strasbourg, eastern France.

    Bare Seats After Brexit​: Belgium MEP Backs Transnat' Lists in Epic Rant (VIDEO)

    The European Parliament (EP) has voted to reject transnational lists, a process which would allow European citizens to directly vote for their preferred candidate in the EP. A video has emerged showing Guy Verhofstadt, President of the pro-European group, Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe, passionately speaking against the move.

    The European Parliament has to decide how it will fit together following Brexit and who should sit in the 73 vacated British seats. Some MEPs, including Guy Verhofstadt, President of the pro-European group, Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE Group) and Brexit coordinator for the EP, believe Brexit provides a "historic opportunity" for parliament to introduce transnational lists to decide. 

    ​During a passionate speech filmed in the sparsely attended EP,  Verhofstadt suggested federal states "wanted" transnational lists.

    ​"Transnational lists are good for populists" is another argument I hear. Wrong," he said. "You can also say, democracy is only good for populists. So let's abolish democracy, let's abolish elections, nonsense. "I can tell you one that that's nonsense. You have to beat the populists, not to fear them. And that you have to do on transnational lists."

    "Let's not waste this historic opportunity. Brexit will never come back. Altiero Spinell, the father of this European Parliament, would turn in his grave if we miss this unique opportunity,"​ Verhofstadt said in a passionate speech to the EP. 

    The European Parliament (EP) voted to reject transnational lists, which would allow European citizens to directly vote for their preferred candidate in the EP, on Wednesday February 7. 

    Instead, MEPs backed the Spitzenkandidat process, which is the process of linking EP elections by allowing each major political group in the EP to nominate their candidate for the role as European Commission President, before parliamentary elections take place.

    ​Three hundred and sixty eight members voted against transnational lists, 274 voted in favour and 34 abstained. The European Parliament is led by the European People's Party (EPP) but Brexit means 73 seats currently taken up by Britain will be empty after the UK leaves the EU in March 2019.

    READ MORE: European Parliament Votes to Annul 46 of UKs 73 Seats After Brexit

    French President Emmanuel Macron suggested these seats be allocated to Europe-wide constituencies instead of national ones. "France will continue to defend the idea in months and years to come because it would contribute to strengthening European democracy by creating debates on European challenges and not strictly national ones during EU elections," Emmanuel Macron said.

    READ MORE: 'Significant Moment' as UK Citizens Rights Case Referred to ECJ

    Ok