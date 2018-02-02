EU Advocate General Blasts Jehovah's Witnesses Data Collection

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Europe received a legal blow as one of the bloc’s top judicial figures made a move against their note taking practices.

Paolo Mengozzi, Advocate General of the European Court of Justice, has announced that Jehovah’s Witnesses must obtain the consent of the people they visit during their door-to-door visits if the members of this religious group wish to take notes, arguing that it would otherwise constitute a breach of privacy, Deutsche Welle reports.

© AP Photo/ Ivan Sekretarev Russian Justice Ministry Officially Blacklists Jehovah's Witnesses as Extremist Group

Mengozzi’s ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by the Jehovah's Witness that asserts its members' notes are gathered only individually and do not breach the EU's privacy directive.

The Advocate General however rejected the case after he concluded that the group is centrally organized, pointing out that prior to this dispute Jehovah’s Witnesses had provided printed forms for note-taking to its members.

According to DW, the lawsuit originated in Finland where local authorities took a dim view of Jehovah’s Witnesses taking notes on family members and the religious orientations of the people they visited without prior consent.