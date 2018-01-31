Norway’s Olympic Skiers Giving In to Pressure Over "Nazi" Symbol

The Norwegian Alpine skiing team has been giving up sweaters” Attacking Viking”, designed for the Olympic season, with runic pattern because of media-spread allusions of the used symbol and Nazism. Kristin Lysdahl, who will represent Norway’s downhill team in the Olympic Games in South Korea, has said that “none of us use it in front of reporters." Jonathan Nordbotten, a member of the men’s World Cup team who will also be competing in Pyeongchang, has also confirmed that “no one on our team uses that sweater anymore.”
Norway Olympic ski team under fire for sweater’s symbol used by Nazi Germany – National https://t.co/vppDn1IlY7 pic.twitter.com/HzCzCYtovz— Worldaffairs07 (@World_Affairs07) 31 января 2018 г.
However, the Norwegian Ski Federation has left the right to decide whether to wear the design to each athlete individually. The athletes could switch to a neutral "Olympic passion" collection, designed for the country’s Olympic Team.
Nevertheless, fear that people, who could be viewed as far-right activists, can appear in their rallies wearing the Olympic jumpers made one of the country’s major wholesalers to exclude the sweaters from purchasing.
The decision has reportedly induced especially flaring criticism among neo-pagans, Viking re-enactors and fans of the national ski team for "giving up" the collective ownership of ancestral symbols to a tiny, unrepresentative minority.
