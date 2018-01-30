Register
22:10 GMT +330 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Forces antiterroristes irakiennes à Mossoul

    French MP Slams Paris's Leniency on Homegrown Jihadists Tried Overseas

    © REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet's recent remarks that Paris would intervene if a Syrian or Iraqi court were to sentence a French citizen accused of war crimes or terrorism to death have caused an uproar. Speaking to Sputnik, veteran French lawmaker Gerard Bapt said that Paris has put itself in an awkward situation of its own making.

    Speaking to Sputnik France about the implications of the minister's comments, which referred to a need to negotiate on a "case-by-case basis" to prevent militants accused of horrific crimes in their service to Daesh (ISIS) from being given the death sentence by Syrian or Iraqi courts, Bapt, the 71-year-old National Assembly member for the Socialist Party, said that the minister's position was untenable. 

    Even more significantly, the politician said, by denying the legitimacy of the Iraqi and Syrian justice systems, Paris takes upon itself the responsibility of trying its radicalized citizens in France proper, something which may prove extremely difficult and dangerous to pursue.

    "The French state has indeed put itself in an awkward position, since crimes committed in another country can certainly be considered by the courts of that country, if a system of justice within the framework of national legislation exists, something undoubtedly present in Iraq," Bapt noted.

    Riot police officers walk by Borgo prison on January 22, 2018 on the French Mediterranean Island of Corsica, as striking prison guards block its access as part of a nationwide movement to call for better safety and wages
    © AFP 2018/ PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA
    French Jail Guards to Strike Until Facilities for Terrorists Provided - Union
    The situation is more complicated in Syria, according to the lawmaker, including in the areas administered by the Kurds. "Here we're talking about a state where the justice system is only being formed, and does not always comply with international norms," the politician said.

    In any case, the veteran politician stressed that "the state in which [these jihadists] perpetrated their crimes is certainly entitled to try them in accordance with its own jurisdiction."

    In addition to the international legal implications of Belloubet's proposal, there are dangerous local consequences as well, Bapt noted. This includes issues such as the gathering of evidence or the interrogation of witnesses. Then there is the issue of the already difficult situation of radicalization in French prisons, which would only be aggravated if hundreds of jihadists accused of the most heinous crimes were to join its ranks.

    "Appealing to [the Syrians and Iraqis] in order to prevent the death penalty from being carried out? This will mean that one must be prepared for their extradition and imprisonment in France…with all the problems this will pose, I think this is a very difficult prospect," the lawmaker stressed.

    The French justice minister's comments also mark a stark contrast to the position of some members of her own government. In October, Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly said that if jihadists were to "die in the fighting, then I'd say it's for the best." Earlier this month, French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said that a 33-year-old jihadist recruiter from Brittany captured by Kurdish forces should be 'tried in Syria', rather than repatriated to France.

    It's estimated that some 676 radicalized French citizens, including 295 women, remain in Iraq and Syria, according to Prais Prosecutor Francois Molins.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: Female Cops Across the World
    Girl Power: Female Cops From Across the World
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok