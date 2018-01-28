Niinisto Re-Elected as Finnish President With 62.7% of Votes

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Incumbent Finnish President Sauli Niinisto ensured his re-election as the country's head with 62.7 percent of votes after voting ballots had been counted in all the polling stations, the Finnish Justice Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

"Sauli Niinisto gains 62.7 percent of votes, other candidates less than 15 percent," the statement said.

"It is great to be a president of a great country. Our country is wonderful and we will ensure that it stays like this. We will listen to different opinions. That is our strength… We are a stable country which means a lot," Niinisto said while addressing his supporters.

The official outcome of the presidential election will be announced by the Justice Ministry on Tuesday.

The first round of the Finnish presidential election kicked off on Sunday. Since the incumbent president got the majority of votes and won his second six-year term in the first round, there will be no runoff on February 11.