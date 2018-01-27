Register
28 January 2018
    Czech presidential candidate and incumbent Milos Zeman attends a televised debate ahead of an election run-off, in Prague, Czech Republic January 23, 2018

    Putin Congratulates Zeman on Reelection as Czech President

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Milos Zeman on reelection as the Czech president on Saturday and confirmed Russia's readiness to continue constructive cooperation on bilateral and international issues, the Kremlin press service said.

    "Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a greetings telegram to Milos Zeman on his reelection as the president of the Czech Republic," the press service said.

    According to Putin, the election results have confirmed the high authority of Zeman as an "experienced and responsible politician, who turns into reality the interests and aspirations of the Czech people."

    Incumbent Czech President Zeman De Facto Wins Election, Gaining 52%
    Earlier in the day, the Czech Republic held the second round of its presidential election. Zeman gained 51.36 percent of votes after 100 percent percent of votes have been counted as 2.85 million supported him. Jiri Drahos, the former head of the Czech Academy of Sciences and the main rival of Zeman, received 48.63 percent of votes as 2.7 million people voted for him. A total of 66.6 percent out of 8.5 million registered voters took part in the election.

    Russia highly appreciates the principal position of Zeman in favour of development of friendly Russian-Czech relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, Putin said.

    The Russian president also confirmed his readiness to "continue constructive joint work on issues of bilateral and international agenda, and also wished Milos Zeman health, prosperity and new successes in state activities."

