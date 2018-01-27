Putin Congratulates Zeman on Reelection as Czech President

"Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a greetings telegram to Milos Zeman on his reelection as the president of the Czech Republic," the press service said.
According to Putin, the election results have confirmed the high authority of Zeman as an "experienced and responsible politician, who turns into reality the interests and aspirations of the Czech people."
Russia highly appreciates the principal position of Zeman in favour of development of friendly Russian-Czech relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, Putin said.
The Russian president also confirmed his readiness to "continue constructive joint work on issues of bilateral and international agenda, and also wished Milos Zeman health, prosperity and new successes in state activities."
