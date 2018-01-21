Macedonia to Solve Nation's Name Dispute With Greece

"You see that there is a transparent process, we want a solution based on a national consensus, and it must be finally confirmed by citizens in a referendum," Zaev said as quoted by the Macedonian government press service.
The talks between Greece and Macedonia resumed in New York on Wednesday under the mediation of Matthew Nimetz, a personal envoy of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. After the consultations Nimetz said that the dispute around the name of the Balkan nation could be solved within half a year.
According to reports, Nimetz has proposed five possible options for the country's name — Republika Nova Makedonija (Republic of New Macedonia), Republika Severna Makedonija (Republic of Northern Macedonia), Republika Gorna Makedonija (Republic of Upper Macedonia), Republika Vardarska Makedonija (Republic of Vardar Macedonia) and Republika Makedonija (Skopje).
