Register
02:46 GMT +317 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Explicit material

    Over 1,000 People Charged With Sharing Underage Revenge Porn on Facebook

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    More than 1,000 people in Denmark are now involved in a police case over the sharing of underage “revenge porn” – videos or images often made with consent but shared publicly without it to shame those involved.

    Over 1,000 people were charged with sharing explicit content without consent in Denmark after the police delved into what appears to be yet another "revenge porn" case, this one with the added grim twist that the images may be considered child porn.

    This picture taken in 2016 shows Sherin Khankan of the female-led Mariam Mosque, posing for a photo in Copenhagen, Denmark
    © AFP 2018/ Linda Kastrup / Scanpix Denmark
    Pure Invention? Feminist Imam Accuses Danish Islam Critic of 'Revenge Porn'
    According to a Mashable report, an unknown person posted two sexual videos and an image of two 15-year olds on Facebook Messenger, the social network's private chat service. The videos immediately went viral as users recklessly spread them around the network and soon more than 1,000 people — 800 males and 200 females — were involved in porn sharing through the simple click of a mouse.

    The police claim the explicit content was posted without the consent of those depicted — a practice commonly referred to as "revenge porn." By itself this is harassment, but this incident could go even beyond that, considering the age of the victims.

    Officially, the age of consent in Denmark is 15, Mashable notes, but explicit material can be classified as "child porn" in Denmark even if those depicted are in their 20s.

    "It's a very big and complex matter that has taken a long time to investigate. Not least because of the large number of charged. We have taken the case very seriously as it has major implications for those involved when such material is spread. And it must be stopped," said Police Inspector Lau Thygesen of the North Zealand Police in a press statement.

    Revenge porn became a criminal violation in Denmark just last year — now people who share explicit images of their ex-lovers without their consent can go to prison for up to two years.

    While this kind of revenge is undoubtedly a condemnable action, whether all those people who hit the "like" and "share" buttons also should be perceived as accomplices is still a matter of debate. This particular case illustrates the issue like no other: if sharing material on social networks is a crime, then an incredible amount of people will have to go to jail. One could argue that the police and courts should concentrate on catching and punishing those who upload such materials in the first place.

    Facebook seeks to eradicate revenge porn by rolling out a set of reporting tools that should prevent non-consensual intimate imagery from being posted on its platforms: Facebook, Messenger or Instagram. The pilot program is now in a test phase, available in Australia, the US, the UK and Canada. The social media giant is attempting to perfect their moderation mechanism, which involves both AI and human reviewers, so that prohibited material can be removed so swiftly that perpetrators can't even share it in the first place, Mashable reported.

    Related:

    Facebook Asks Users to Submit Nude Photos of Themselves to Combat Revenge Porn
    ‘Insidious’: Facebook Unveils New Measures to Put a Stop to ‘Revenge Porn’
    Revenge Porn Victim Lawsuit Demands That Internet Forget Her Name
    Tags:
    investigation, child porn, revenge porn, Facebook, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Moscow Metro: Architectural Extravagance Hidden Underground
    Moscow Metro: Architectural Extravagance Hidden Underground
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok