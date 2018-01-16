Register
14:14 GMT +316 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Oliver Ivanović

    Serbian Politician Reportedly Killed in Kosovo

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Medija centar Beograd / Oliver Ivanović
    Europe
    Get short URL
    116

    Medics were unable to save the life of Oliver Ivanovic, leader of the political party GI SDP after he was gunned down in the city of Kosovska Mitrovica in northern Kosovo.

    Ivanovic was shot in the chest five times outside his office on Tuesday. The politician later died in a local hospital, local news outlet b92 reported citing his lawyer Nebojsa Vlajic.

    SDP party official Ksenija Bozovic has said to RSE that police officers have found three shell casings at the scene. They have currently blocked the northern districts of Kosovka Mitrovica to locate the perpetrator.

    Ivanovic was one of the key politicians in the predominantly Serbian northern part of the region. In Serbia, he served as the State Secretary of the Ministry for Kosovo and Metohija till 2012.

    READ MORE: US Think Tank Drops Hint the Balkans May Turn Into Hotbed Again in 2018

    The EU's Rule of Law Mission (Eulex) in Kosovo sentenced him to nine years in jail for alleged war crimes in 2016. However, the ruling was canceled in February 2017 and a new trial was ordered.

    Boris Malagurski, a Serbian producer, twitted that prior to the assassination, several members of the SDP left the party because of the threats.

    The tensions in northern Kosovo, which has a large Serbian population, remain high almost a decade after Kosovo declared independence from Serbia.

    Following the news of the killing, the Serbian delegation has ended talks in Brussels and returned to Belgrade to hold an urgent internal security council meeting.

    Related:

    Russians Detained in Kosovo Return to Serbia Mainland – Embassy
    Russian Citizens Detained in Kosovo Released After Paying Fines
    Belgrade Demands Release of Russian, Serbian Nationals Detained in Kosovo
    Tags:
    Oliver Ivanovic, Mitrovica, Serbia, Kosovo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bitcoin Beats and Ethereum Anthems: Meet the Virtual Currency Girls
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok