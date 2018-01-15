Register
13:55 GMT +315 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Surgeons

    On Everyone's Lips: 'Aesthetic' Intimate Surgery on the Rise in Finland

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Finland has seen a rise among women seeking intimate cosmetic surgery for reasons that aren't strictly medical. The Finnish Gynecologist Association is highly critical of the new trend, which involves operations such as labial rejuvenation, vagina tightening and hymen restoration.

    Finnish gynecologists have sounded the alarm over a surge in operations on the lower abdomen carried out for aesthetic reasons, at women's requests. According to the Finnish Gynecologist Association (FIGO), methods involving laser treatment, among others, are not scientifically proven and may result in serious damage.

    "There are no medical reasons for these operations. I believe it is ethically dubious to offer this type of surgery to women. There are risks with all operations such as infections, bleeding and, in this case, even pain during intercourse. One should weigh the matter carefully before considering such operations," Professor Seija Grénman, Chief Physician at the women's clinic at Turku University Hospital, who also chairs the Finnish Gynecology Association told national broadcaster Yle.

    Lasarus Mitrofanoff, leading gynecologist at Cityklinikka, which offers operations such as hymenoplasty to its clientele and has offices in Helsinki and Turku, argued, however, that there are ample medical reasons for the intervention for the majority of customers. By his own admission, though, vaginal rejuvenation and labia reduction are the most desired operations.

    "Some have problems with excessive labia minora and experience pain while cycling or riding. Another group of women is experiencing sexual life problems and get no sexual pleasure after childbirth and therefore seek vaginal rejuvenation," Mitrofanoff said, questioning the cautious approach to aesthetic plastic vaginal surgery for women held by public healthcare officials in Finland.

    Girl
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Like a Virgin: Fake Hymens Selling Like Hot Cakes in Denmark
    Another trend previously not encountered is the demand for hymen restoration, also dubbed "virgin surgery," as it is causes the bleeding associated with the first time a girl has intercourse.

    "It's really difficult to understand why such operations are offered to women in Finland," Seija Grénman said.

    Grénman warned against risks associated with cosmetic surgery in general, including infections, bleeding and scar tissue impeding intercourse.

    "I believe that women seeking this type of operation are hoping that their life will become better, yet it may become quite the opposite," Grénman argued.

    READ ALSO: 'Up to 150,000' Women Suffering From Genital Mutilation in Feminist Sweden

    At present, there is no exact data on how many aesthetic operations are conducted annually, as such interventions are not covered by the general medical insurance. Grénman ventured that the interest is as highest in the metropolitan area.

    Previously, surgeons from Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands, have catered to mostly young Muslim women for years seeking hymen restoration.

    Related:

    On Everybody's Lips: More Nordic Women Seek Genital Surgery to Look Sharp
    'Up to 150,000' Women Suffering From Genital Mutilation in Feminist Sweden
    Doctors Without Beards: Danish Party Steps Out Against 'Concessions to Islam'
    Boy or Girl? More Young Swedes Unsure of Their Gender, Seek Medical Assistance
    Tags:
    women's health, women, Cosmetic Surgery, aesthetics, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Through the Ages: The Sights of Moscow a Century Ago and Today
    Through the Ages: The Sights of Moscow a Century Ago and Today
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok