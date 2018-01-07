Iconic French Pop Singer France Gall Dies at 70

France mourns the passing of a legendary female pop star and Eurovision 1965 winner who has died after a two-year long struggle with cancer.

Famous French ye-ye singer France Gall passed away on January 7 at the age of 70.

Gall rose to prominence during her teens, with the first airplay of "Ne sois pas si bête" ("Don't Be So Stupid"), her first hit, taking place on the singer’s 16th birthday.

In 1965 she won the Gran Prix at the Eurovision Song Contest with a song called “Poupée de cire, poupée de son” by Serge Gainsbourg.

Her passing was mourned by many people on social media, with President Emmanuel Macron himself tweeting that "she leaves behind songs that are familiar to all French people and the example of a life devoted to others, those she loved and those she helped."

France Gall a traversé le temps grâce à sa sincérité et sa générosité. Elle laisse des chansons connues de tous les Français et l'exemple d'une vie tournée vers les autres, ceux qu'elle aimait et ceux qu'elle aidait. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) 7 января 2018 г.

#FranceGall has died, 7th Jan 2018, at the American Hospital of Paris, Neuilly-Sur-Seine, Paris, France, aged 70.

Singer & actress.

Gall won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1965, singing the #SergeGainsbourg composition “Poupée de Cire, Poupée de Son” [“Wax Doll, Rag Doll”]. pic.twitter.com/TqJaktDZs7 — Music History (@RockWalkLondon) 7 января 2018 г.

And though Gall may be dead, her memory will live on in the songs that she performed.