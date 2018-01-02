Register
19:45 GMT +302 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Refugees wait for a special train at the train station in Freilassing, near the Austrian-German border, southern Germany

    Less Benefits, More Check-Ups: Germany's CSU Demands Tougher Stance on Refugees

    © AFP 2017/ CHRISTOF STACHE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    210

    In a recent resolution, the Bavarian sister party of Angela Merkel's governing CDU party demanded that asylum seekers receive less financial support. It also called for more thorough check-ups of allegedly underage migrants.

    Germany pays the highest social benefits across Europe, providing false incentives, the CSU's Alexander Dobrindt told the German Die Zeit newspaper.

    "We want to cut social benefits for asylum seekers so that Germany no longer remains a magnet for refugees from all over the world," the politician said, cited by the newspaper.

    In a recent resolution, the CSU proposed to extend the period during which asylum seekers receive only basic assistance from 15 to 36 months. The party also demanded a reduction in financial assistance for those refugees whose asylum applications were rejected.

    READ MORE:Germany Cites Denmark as Role Model in Dealing With Refugees

    In addition, representatives of the CSU argued that applicants should not receive asylum or protection status until their identity has been established beyond doubt.

    "When we accept people, we need to know who they are," Die Zeit wrote, referring to the document.

    Among other things, the resolution calls for a compulsory age check of allegedly underage refugees.

    "All possible means" could be used for this purpose, including "mobile phone inquiries" and "medical screenings," Dorbrindt argued.

    The latest suggestion, however, has caused vivid debates and criticism in Germany. Especially, medical workers seriously questioned the idea of compulsory medical examinations for refugees.

    READ MORE: Number of Illegal Refugees Entering Germany Drops Fourfold in 2017 — Reports

    "If you do it for every refugee, that would be an interference with human well-being," the president of the German Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery told Süddeutsche Zeitung, after the institution rejected the idea of such examinations in order to identify asylum seekers' age, for instance by taking an X-ray of their wrists.

    "An X-ray without medical indication is an invasion of physical integrity," Montgomery said, adding that such a procedure is only permissible in the context of criminal proceedings.

    The CSU has long been known for its tough stance on immigration, demanding a cap on the number of refugees entering the country; a stance that has become a major roadblock between the Bavarian party and its allies, including Angela Merkel's CDU with which it forms a political alliance (CDU/CSU).

    The party's rhetoric has become even harsher after a recent incident involving a young Afghan man stabbed a 15-year-old German girl to death in a grocery store in western Germany.

    Related:

    Berlin Expects Up to 300,000 Refugees to Arrive in Germany in 2017
    Refugees Targeted as Right-Wing Extremist Gun Ownership Rises in Germany
    Thousands of Afghan Refugees in Germany May Be Former Taliban Members
    Tags:
    migration, refugee crisis, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok