Northern Greece Hit by 5.1-Magnitude Earthquake – US Geological Survey

The tremors were registered at 04:24 GMT with the epicenter of the earthquake located 12 kilometers (about 7.5 miles) west of the town of Rodopoli at a depth of six kilometers.
There are no reports of any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.
The last significant earthquake in Greece happened on Sunday when 4.9-magnitude tremors were registered 81 kilometers west of the country’s capital of Athens.
Earthquake! mb 5.0 GREECE https://t.co/1h8d9qIoUQ— Earthquake Report (@ShakingEarth) 2 января 2018 г.
Greece is located in a seismically active zone, which lies in a boundary area between three tectonic plates: the Eurasian, African and Aegean. Earthquakes in the region are caused by movements in the Aegean Sea Plate in a southwesterly direction and the African Plate's subduction beneath the Aegean plate.
All comments
Show new comments (0)