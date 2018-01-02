Northern Greece Hit by 5.1-Magnitude Earthquake – US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 5.1-magnitude earthquake occurred on Tuesday in northern Greece, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The tremors were registered at 04:24 GMT with the epicenter of the earthquake located 12 kilometers (about 7.5 miles) west of the town of Rodopoli at a depth of six kilometers.

There are no reports of any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

The last significant earthquake in Greece happened on Sunday when 4.9-magnitude tremors were registered 81 kilometers west of the country’s capital of Athens.

​Greece is located in a seismically active zone, which lies in a boundary area between three tectonic plates: the Eurasian, African and Aegean. Earthquakes in the region are caused by movements in the Aegean Sea Plate in a southwesterly direction and the African Plate's subduction beneath the Aegean plate.