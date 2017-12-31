Car With 16 Gas Cylinders Found Near Cathedral in Eastern France

A car with 16 empty gas cylinders was discovered on Sunday night next to the Notre-Dame Cathedral in the commune of Aix-les-Bains in the east of France, according to Dauphine.

As the newspaper writes, the vehicle with the cylinders was in the parking lot near the church.

Sappers arrived to the scene from Lyon to carry out the operation to neutralize it. Cylinders were empty, the fuse system in the car was not found.

The car was transported to the commissariat of the commune, gas cylinders were seized by the authority of the municipality. The owner of the car was later identified.