Two Terror Suspects Arrested in France

Two people in contact with members of Daesh reportedly were arrested on suspicion of preparing terror attacks in Lyon and Paris.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A man and a woman were arrested separately in France last week on suspicion of preparing terror attacks in Lyon and Paris, sources told Le Figaro newspaper.

Both suspects were in contact with members of the Islamic State terror group (Daesh) in Syria and Iraq and were "determined" to carry out acts of violence.

The man, 21, was detained by the French counter-terror DGSI forces in Lyon on December 22. He planned to carry out an attack using a firearm or a knife, primarily against soldiers or police.

The woman, 19, was held on the outskirts of Paris on December 18. While in custody, she confessed to having planned an attack in the suburbs and tried to obtain a weapon. She praised the 2015 massacre, in which Islamists killed 130 people in the capital and nearby.

Previous month, French authorities reportedly detained six people in Reims, as well as in the prefectures of Aube and Ardennes over suspicion of planning a terrorist attack.