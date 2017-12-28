Register
19:42 GMT +328 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Refugees in Europe

    Number of Missing Refugees Reaches Record Levels in 2017 - Reports

    © AFP 2017/ Armend Nimani
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The migrants include unaccompanied boys and girls who are less likely to survive on dangerous routes than adults.

    The number of refugees reported missing by their relatives to the German Red Cross (DRK) is extraordinarily high, German newspaper Die Zeit wrote, referring to the latest DRK data.

    Despite the fact that the inflow of migrants to Germany has decreased this year, over 2,700 migrants have gone missing in the period from January to mid-December.

    The figures are nearly as high as in the record year of 2016, when 2,800 of such claims were registered.

    In 2014, before the migration crisis hit Germany, the number of such inquiries was 1,053.

    READ MORE: UN: Tens of Thousands of Migrants Have Died en Route to Europe Since 2000

    Gerda Hasselfeldt, a member of the CDU/CSU party and Germany's former minister of health, told the newspaper that there is a high number of unaccompanied minor refugees who have been either reported missing or are looking for their relatives.

    Information is lacking on about 1,000 girls and boys, she noted.

    Most search requests come from Afghans, Somalis and Syrians. In some cases, the DRK search service was able to help or at least provide information, but in others there is still no data, leading to assumptions that some people might have died on their way to Europe.

    "Since the identification of the dead along various escape routes is not always possible, many fates remain unknown," Hasselfeldt said.

    READ MORE: MSF Proposes Way to End Refugees' Life-Threatening Boat Trips to Europe

    Germany has been struggling to manage a massive refugee crisis, which escalated in 2015 with hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking asylum in EU member states.

    Many refugees tried to reach Europe via dangerous routes, including life-threatening trips by sea that often led to tragic deaths. In total, the UN estimates that more than 30,000 migrants have died in recent years trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa to Europe.

    In 2017, the number of asylum applications has significantly decreased compared to previous years.

    According to the Ministry of Interior, around 187,000 people applied for asylum in Germany in the first 10 months of 2017. In the same period last year, there were about 694,000 such applications.

    Related:

    Number of Illegal Refugees Entering Germany Drops Fourfold in 2017 - Reports
    Germany Cites Denmark as Role Model in Dealing With Refugees
    Tags:
    missing, refugees, Europe, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Made in USA
    Duplicitous Agenda
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok