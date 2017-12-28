Register
19:41 GMT +328 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    IQ

    Dumb & Dumber: Research Claims Nordics Leaking IQ at Alarming Rate

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    351

    The long and prosperous era of growing IQ results is now being challenged by dramatically declining results in Scandinavia. This trend may expand to engulf more countries, researchers warn.

    Contrary to the 20th century trend of nations performing better in tests measuring intelligence (IQ), the Scandinavian countries have been experiencing a continuous drop in IQ in the past decades.

    In the so-called Flynn effect named after New Zealand researcher James Flynn, fluid and crystallized intelligence in vast parts of the world has continuously increased since 1930s, which was attributed to more intense school curricula and a more rational way of thinking. Since the mid-1990s, however, Norway, Denmark and Finland have all experienced an average loss of 0.23 IQ points per year, which, although seemingly insignificant per se, nevertheless suggests a powerful long-term effect. Although Sweden lacks data for recent years, Flynn believes it is following its neighbors' footsteps due to similar development patterns.

    "It is clear that all Scandinavian countries have had a declining trend since 1995. It seems that the factors that caused the IQ boost have lost the power," James Flynn told the Swedish magazine Forskning & Framsteg ("Research & Progress").

    DNA
    CC0
    Doomed by Nature: Suicide Linked to Genetic Change
    According to Flynn, Scandinavia is not anecdotal evidence, but part of the global trend, with more countries to follow suit.

    "Several other countries show signs of stagnation in IQ growth, such as Great Britain, the Netherlands, Estonia and Germany. However, IQ continues to rise in the US," Flynn argued.

    Flynn believes that the quality of school education generally continued to improve in the period between 1900-1980. Since then, however, a period of stagnation began.

    "We have seen that school work has been less demanding in many countries," James Flynn said, pointing out that students spend less time on homework and reading.

    A series of radical secondary education reforms in Sweden in the 1980s and 1990s poised to dismantle the state's "old bureaucratic monopoly" forced the nation's education system into a deep crisis, forcing it to fall faster and further than its peers in tests in science, reading and math.

    Fredrik Reinfeldt
    CC BY 2.0 / Ragnar Jensen / Fredrik Reinfeldt
    'Life's Best Investment': Former Swedish PM Likens Immigration to Having Babies
    Although IQ tests are often dismissed as a mere tool for measuring abstract logic, the falling results of Swedish pupils admitted by Education Minister Gustav Fridolin still suggest a connection. In Finland, which by contrast has greatly improved its position in the education rankings, the brain drain of researchers fleeing to "greener pastures" has been manifest for over a decade.

    Flynn was hesitant on whether the effect can be reversed, but argued it was important to use the factual increase mankind has experienced in a sensible way. It was also a good thing to read "thick" books, preferably about history, he argued.

    ​In the same period of time, however, the Nordic nations have experienced mass immigration from countries ranking much lower in terms of average IQ in a study by British professor of psychology Richard Lynn and Finnish professor of political science Tatu Vanhanen.

    In their controversial rating, which caused much debate, the two professors placed Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea at the top with 108 to 106 points, respectively. By contrast, mid-Eastern and African countries, which have generated the bulk of asylum seekers to the Nordic countries in the past years, ranked far below the Nordics' IQ level of about 100 (Iraq 87, Eritrea 85, Syria 83, Somalia 68).

    ​Lynn and Vanhanen argued that differences in national income are correlated with differences in the average national IQ. Furthermore, they suggested that differences in average national IQs constitute important factors contributing to differences in national wealth and rates of economic growth. However, since these results have caused much debate, they must be interpreted with extreme caution, they advised.

    Related:

    Nordic Facelift: Scandinavian Population Changes Ethnicity
    Swedish Church Accused of Peddling 'Immigration Propaganda' During X-Mas Worship
    Migrants to Put Norwegian Welfare Under Stress, Outnumber Norwegians Soon
    Swedes Recommended to Stop Making Babies for the Sake of Environment
    Stockholm Growing Faster Than China, Rural Sweden Degenerating Into 'Junk Space'
    Tags:
    intelligence, IQ, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Scandinavia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Hollywood's Golden Geese: Top 10 Bankable Movie Stars in 2017
    Made in USA
    Duplicitous Agenda
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok