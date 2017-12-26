Egyptian Court Sentences UK Woman to 3 Years in Prison - Reports

A British woman has been sentenced to three years in prison in Egypt for smuggling the painkiller allegedly bought for her Egyptian partner living in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, the Mirror newspaper reported.

Laura Plummer, 33 years-old shop worker from Hull, was arrested in October after 300 Tramadol tablets (a prescription medicine in the UK, banned in Egypt) were found in her suitcase, the newspaper explained, adding that her relatives believe she bought the drugs for her Egyptian partner living in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

Family confirm british national Laura Plummer,33, is sentenced to 3 years in jail in #Egypt — she was arrested for bringing Tramadol into the country — Bel Trew (@Beltrew) 26 декабря 2017 г.

According to the newspaper, Plummer's partner, Omar Caboo has been suffering from severe back pain.

#lauraplummer The question is not whether she is guilty of importing #tramadol into Egypt its how were they obtained legally in UK pic.twitter.com/EO1V3HoDuK — SherlockFred (@SherlockFred) 25 декабря 2017 г.

Her sister, addressing the court's sentence, has stated that she was "devastated beyond words", as quoted by the media outlet.

Egypt's foreign ministry has not commented on the issue yet, as well as British foreign office in London.