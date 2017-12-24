Heiling a Cab: Enraged Driver Screams That Hitler 'Was a Great Man'

A bizarre altercation took place in London where an angry driver launched into a rant glorifying the long-dead leader of Nazi Germany.

An otherwise unremarkable quarrel between two drivers that occurred in Stamford Hill, London turned ugly when one of them started hurling anti-Semitic invectives at his apparently Jewish counterpart.

"Hitler was a great man he knew what he was doing… You think you own the world? You do not own the world… This is Stamford Hill, this ain’t Israel," the driver declared before driving away in his van.

The incident took place on Friday, December 22, and a local neighborhood watch group has already reported it to the authorities.