Italy Accepts First Migrants Via 'Humanitarian Corridor' From Libya

ROME(Sputnik) - A total of 162 migrants, mostly women and children deemed vulnerable, arrived at the Pratica di Mare Air Base near Rome.

The first two flights have landed in Italy under the humanitarian corridor program for migrants stuck in camps in Libya, the Italian Interior Ministry said Friday.

Migrants in Libya: UN evacuates refugees to Italy for first time

"Today is a historic day: a humanitarian corridor from Libya to Europe has opened for the first time," Interior Minister Marco Minniti, who greeted the arrivals, said.

Italy will continue to cooperate with the United Nations to combat migrant trafficking, he added, stressing that Friday's arrivals are historic due to the fact that Libya is not party to the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees.

European countries have been experiencing a severe migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing violence around their homes in the Middle East and Northern Africa.

161 among the most vulnerable migrants being transferred from #Libya to #Italy through a humanitarian corridor in cooperation with @UNHCRLibya & @GovernmentLY.

Advancing Italy's strategy agnst illegal #migration & human smuggling by creating legal frameworks for migrants in need

Hundreds of thousands of migrants are trying to reach EU states using various routes, mostly via Greece or Italy.