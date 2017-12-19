Outrage as Anti-Pigeon Spikes Are Installed on Trees in England

Residents of a wealthy neighborhood in Bristol have been harshly criticized by wildlife lovers after an extraordinary deed.

The exclusive suburb had become a subject of condemnation when people saw anti-pigeon spikes fitted to trees designed to protect luxurious cars from birds’ droppings. Jennifer Garrett, who describes herself as a “nature lover” photographed the spikes and posted a photo on her Twitter feed:

Our war on wildlife: now birds are not allowed in trees…?! Pigeon spikes spotted in Clifton, Bristol above a car park. Has anyone seen this before? How is it allowed?!

📷: thanks to Anna Francis pic.twitter.com/NuG9WvYBMj — Jennifer Garrett (@JMAGarrett) 18 декабря 2017 г.

The spikes are usually installed on buildings in order to deter birds from resting or nesting there, but the fact that birds are no longer allowed in the trees has made Twitter users furious…

Should be branded as an act of cruelty. And the people responsible charged with that crime. — Malc (@malcsayer_malc) 19 декабря 2017 г.

Seriously, humankind now needs to be deleted. We are a failed experiment. End it now! https://t.co/HvCA5wlwxR — Just Izzy (@IzzyKamikaze) 19 декабря 2017 г.

I heard of a lot stupid stuff but 'anti-pigeon-spikes for trees' is one of the most stupid. Leave pigeons alone. — John Townshend (@jwtownshend) 19 декабря 2017 г.

Anti-pigeon spikes to protect expensive cars. One resident complains that the trees are still "full of squirrels." How the other half live #GetALifeYouSadBastards https://t.co/uGVhPvha4T — Rae Lewis (@UrbanBlackbird) 19 декабря 2017 г.

Pigeon. Spikes. On. TREES. Trees? Isn't that the one place pigeons should not fear anti pigeon measures? Hand over face emoji https://t.co/vLUTBU7hUs — DeanForbes (@DeanForbes) 19 декабря 2017 г.

bird shit corrodes the paint & people prefer their cars to pigeons & make complaints… end result anti pigeon spikes on trees… kinda sad alright — Nagger (@half__ro) 19 декабря 2017 г.

#Pigeons #Birds #NaturalWorld Anti pigeon spikes? Disallowing birds to sit in trees because they might poo on your car? For heaven's sake just cover your car! UNBELIEVABLE! pic.twitter.com/1GF50ADXq7 — Melanie (@Mellifluous234) 19 декабря 2017 г.

Hillcrest Estate Management, which had installed the spikes, confirmed that it was the only way to deter birds, adding, "Bird detritus can cause permanent damage to the paintwork on cars if not removed promptly and the worst affected leaseholders wanted action taken to try and improve the situation," the BBC cited the company’s statement.