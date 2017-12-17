Leader of French Right-Wing FN Party Le Pen Urges to 'Overthrow EU From Within'

Leader of right-wing France’s National Front party Marine Le Pen said at the conference in Prague she hopes the European Union will be overthrown from within.

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — Leader of right-wing France’s National Front party Marine Le Pen urged the European anti-immigration parties at the conference in Prague to “liberate the European nations from the chains of the European Union” and said that the bloc has entered a period of decline.

Earlier in the day, the conference of anti-immigration parties of Europe took place in the Czech capital and was attended by Le Pen, leader of the right-wing Dutch Party for Freedom (PVV) Geert Wilders, member of the EU parliament Lorenzo Fontana from Italy’s Lega Nord, among others.

“The European Union is losing its breath. I hope that we will overthrow the European Union from within. We must behave like conquerors … European nations must free themselves from the chains of the European Union,” Le Pen said at the press conference following the gathering.

At the same time, Tomio Okamura, the leader of the Czech Freedom and Direct Democracy party, noted that the future of Europe lies in the political and economic decentralization, while Brussels is currently trying to turn the continent into a “single totalitarian state.”

“We are interested in a close cooperation between the sovereign European countries on the basis of mutual benefit and we reject the dictate of the current supranational structure that parasites on the unification of the European nations,” Okamura said.

The parties’ meeting in Prague was run under the theme "For a Europe of Sovereign Nations – a model of cooperation for a better future for the Peoples of Europe." The event is organized by the Movement for a Europe of Nations and Freedom (MENL), which is a part of the Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) group in the European Parliament.