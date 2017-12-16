German Bank Worker Spends 6 Months Counting 2.5 Metric Tons of Coins by Hand

A family from Lower Saxony in Germany faced an unexpected challenge when they tried to hand over over two metric tons in coins they had inherited from their deceased father to the bank. There were no machines that could count the coins, most of which had rusted and become stuck together, to figure out the exact amount of money.

Wolfgang Kemereit, who works at the Bundesbank's branch in Oldenburg has finished counting, by hand, approximately 1.2 million coins that a family from the town of Bremervörde brought to the bank. The banker has counted coins every day for the last six months.

"I had every piece in my hand," he told NDR 1, a TV channel, commenting on the 8,000 euros in one- and two- penny denominations of Deutschmarks he had counted. "I like to do this kind of thing, so it wasn't a problem."

The deceased proverbial penny-pincher had worked as a truck driver. He spent some 30 years collecting the coins during his trips. After his death earlier in May earlier in the year, his family decided to cash the money in. To get the freezer bags with the coins to the bank, they had to use vans.

The Deutschmark was Germany’s official currency until the country adopted the euro in 2002. However, D-Marks and pre-2002 coins can be exchanged indefinitely without fees. Still, the Bundesbank estimates that there are 12.65 billion D-Marks still in the country.