Register
07:53 GMT +316 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    European Council President Donald Tusk speaks during a media conference at the end of an EU summit in Brussels

    Eastern Europe Should Show More Solidarity on Refugee Issue - Tusk

    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Eastern European countries should display more solidarity on the refugee issue, European Council President Donald Tusk stated on Friday, following a European Council meeting which failed to reach a consensus on EU migration policy reforms.

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — On Thursday, EU leaders gathered in Brussels to bring their positions on the EU migration policy closer and open the way to agreement over its reform by June 2018. The summit exposed remaining differences, with the majority of members, including Germany, opposing the Eastern European members’ demand to phase out refugee quotas. European Council President Donald Tusk, for his part, said ahead of the meeting that the quotas were ineffective as a measure and highly divisive.

    "My first intention is to find …. a consensus among all 28 [EU member states]. I have also no doubts that countries from my region [Eastern Europe] should be more ready to demonstrate solidarity in practice. This is something especially important for me, personally, because solidarity was a kind of brand for Poland. And I will be really disappointed if my country becomes an example of something completely different," Tusk said at a press conference.

    A German Bundeswehr soldier of the 122th Infantry Battalion
    © AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader
    German Officer Charged With Plotting to Kill Politicians, Frame Refugees
    Tusk reiterated that "mandatory quotas are for sure very important but this is not a solution to the problem," while the European Union needed "an effective method to stop or at least reduce the illegal influx of migrants to Europe." However, the EU official said he hoped to convince his counterparts both from Poland and the European Union to find common ground, adding that the progress on the issue would be assessed next March and the leaders still planned to make a decision on the migration reform by June.

    Tusk was Poland's prime minister until 2014, when he was chosen to head the Council. He was a co-founder and chairman of the Civic Platform political party, currently the largest opposition group in Poland.

    The system of mandatory relocation quotas, introduced in 2015 amid the migration crisis, has deeply divided the European Union, with the Visegrad group states — the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia — rejecting the quotas and criticizing the open door policy promoted by the EU core.

    Related:

    European Commission to Allocate $825Mln to Assist Refugees in Turkey
    'Reunite With Families in Aleppo' - Danish Party Tells Syrian Refugees
    Trump’s Jerusalem Move to Hinder Return of Palestinian Refugees - Lebanese PM
    Tags:
    refugee crisis, Donald Tusk, Poland, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 9-15)
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Lean Mean Fighting Machine
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok