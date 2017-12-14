Grounded! France May Ban Teenagers Under 16 From Using Facebook

A new bill put forward by the French government stipulates a minimum age for opening accounts on social networks, among other requirements.

According to Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet, the proposed law will oblige all French children under the age of 16 to seek parental approval to open an account on Facebook or any other social network.

For kids and younger teenagers, joining a social network would involve ticking a box to confirm that approval from parents or rightful guardians had been obtained. However, many things remain unclear, including whether such a process is enforceable and how this information can be checked.

Ticking a box to denote parental approval? This is probably a good idea but completely unenforceable. https://t.co/MwrWJhvT61 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) 13 декабря 2017 г.

On December 13, the French government presented new data privacy bill legislation aimed at strengthening privacy regulations and improving access to data that is gathered, collected and stored by the internet companies, Reuters news agency reports.

